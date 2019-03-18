Catching a red-eye to Columbia ahead of March Madness? A new coffee bar just opened

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A fresh way to get you brewing in the morning opened at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) today.

Airport officials welcomed Red Eye Express Coffee to the business connector.

Red Eye Express Coffee is located past TSA will operate Monday through Friday beginning at 4:30 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday, beginning 5 a.m.

“We’re excited to have Red Eye Express Coffee join the CAE family of vendors and know their unique beverage options will be a hit with travelers in need of a pick me up,” said Mike Gula, Executive Director of CAE.

According to a press release, Red Eye Express Coffee has partnered with locally owned Crust Bakery (located off Rosewood Drive) to provide pastries every day. Additionally, Red Eye Express Coffee will be serving Loveland Coffee – a coffee roaster located in Cayce and tea from Charleston Tea Plantation, the only tea plantation in America.

Red Eye Express Coffee also plans to donate coffee grounds and compostable products to the Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Owned and operated by Tim Smaha, Adam Heirs, Lisa Matthews and Stan Matthews, the owners are excited to have the opportunity to highlight some of the local tastes and flavors of South Carolina to patrons flying through the airport. “As avid coffee drinkers and frequent flyers, this opportunity allows us to be fully invested in both interests and also highlight the best of what

our region has to offer.”

The kiosk will feature drinks crafted by head barista, Amanda Eduy.

Red Eye Express Coffee is a part of the newly established COLA Program that provides a short-term, low-risk opportunity for small businesses and independent merchants to reach and connect with CAE’s travelers.