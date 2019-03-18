‘March Madness’ will begin Friday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Famously Hot City will host the overall number one seed for the NCAA tournament this year, the tourney includes 68 teams.

The top seed Duke was announced with pairing Sunday night during the Selection Show broadcast.

Duke will take on the winner of the First Four play-in game between North Carolina Central and North Dakota State on Friday, March 22.

Tip-off is at 7:10 p.m.

The University of Central Florida will take on VCUat 9:40 p.m.

Games will be played at the Colonial Life Arena.

Columbia has not hosted NCAA tournament play since 1969.