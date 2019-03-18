Multiple people injured in shooting on Netherlands tram

ABC NEWS – A shooting on a tram Monday morning in the Netherlands has left “multiple” people injured, according to local authorities.

The shooting occurred in a residential area of Utrecht, located about 30 miles southeast of Amsterdam in central Netherlands, near the 24 Oktoberplein station.

At least one suspect is on the run, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, the national coordinator for counterterrorism and security, said at a press conference. He added it was unclear whether other perpetrators were involved in the shooting.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area.

Utrech police said on Twitter they are investigating a shooting, adding that a “possible terrorist motif is part of the investigation.”

The Dutch counterterror office raised Utrecht’s threat level to maximum, according to The Associated Press. A manhunt is underway.