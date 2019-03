RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says Parklane Road and Old Legrand Road is closed due to a single vehicle crash.

Troopers say around 3 a.m., one driver ran off the road, hit a utility pole, and was ejected from the car.

Investigators say the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say SCE&G is currently working to restore power to the area.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.