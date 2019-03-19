$500 up for grabs in essay contest for Richland One juniors and seniors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia’s Community Development department is hosting an essay contest for juniors and seniors of Richland County School District One.
The essay topic is on “How Credit will Affect My Plan for the Next 10 Years of My Life.”
Essay Guidelines:
- Must be a high school junior or senior student of Richland County School District One
- Essay must be at least 500 words
- Essay must be typed and either emailed to CommunityDevelopment@ColumbiaSC.gov or delivered to Community Development at 1225 Lady Street Suite 102 Columbia, SC 29201
- All submissions must be made on or before Friday, March 22, 2019, by 5:00 p.m.
All submissions will be reviewed by the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) and there will be a first, second and third place winner.
- First place winner will receive $500
- Second place winner will receive $300
- Third place winner will receive $200
The winners will be announced at the City’s Community Development department’s first-ever Community Development Week Luncheon on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The event will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For more information, please contact the Community Development Department at (803) 545-3373.