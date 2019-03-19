$500 up for grabs in essay contest for Richland One juniors and seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia’s Community Development department is hosting an essay contest for juniors and seniors of Richland County School District One.

The essay topic is on “ How Credit will Affect My Plan for the Next 10 Years of My Life .”

Essay Guidelines:

Must be a high school junior or senior student of Richland County School District One

Essay must be at least 500 words

Essay must be typed and either emailed to CommunityDevelopment@ColumbiaSC.gov or delivered to Community Development at 1225 Lady Street Suite 102 Columbia, SC 29201

All submissions must be made on or before Friday, March 22, 2019, by 5:00 p.m.

All submissions will be reviewed by the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) and there will be a first, second and third place winner.

First place winner will receive $500

Second place winner will receive $300

Third place winner will receive $200

The winners will be announced at the City’s Community Development department’s first-ever Community Development Week Luncheon on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The event will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Community Development Department at (803) 545-3373.