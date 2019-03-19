Woman who pushed friend off Washington state bridge pleads guilty

(ABC NEWS)- A young woman in Washington state has pleaded guilty to pushing a now-former friend off a 60-foot bridge last summer.

On Monday, Taylor Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless endangerment in a Vancouver courthouse. Her sentencing was scheduled for March 27.

Jordan Holgerson suffered multiple injuries after Smith shoved her off the Lewis River at Moulton Falls Regional Park near Vancouver on Aug. 7.

Holgerson plunged the equivalent of three stories before belly-flopping into the water below, and suffered six broken ribs, a punctured lung and air bubbles in her chest, officials said.

After Monday’s court hearing, Holgerson said she just wanted to put the whole ordeal behind her.

“I don’t really want to wait for next Wednesday, she said, referring to the day Smith is scheduled to be sentenced.

Holgerson’s mother, Genelle Holgerson, attended the hearing with her, and said Holgerson was still going to physical therapy for an injured shoulder and being treated for anxiety.

Genelle Holgerson said the judge’s decision to delay Smith’s sentencing — in part to review the victim’s information — was “a little upsetting” for the family.

“Being done with this will help her close that chapter in her life,” Genelle Holgerson said Monday. “We wanted a guilty plea. We just wanted a sentence too.”

The incident was captured on cellphone video that went viral on social media but was eventually removed. Surveillance camera video also showed the moment Smith shoved Holgerson off the bridge.

According to the complaint filed in Clark County District Court, Holgerson told authorities that Smith was the one who pushed her, and that she did not want to be pushed.

Smith also allegedly admitted to pushing Holgerson off the bridge but allegedly told authorities she did so in an attempt to help her friend overcome her fear and not to injure her, officials said.

Reckless endangerment is considered a gross misdemeanor that is punishable by up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $5,000.