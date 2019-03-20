Blaze extinguished at Texas petrochemicals facility

Associated Press, abccolumbiasitestaff, ABC News,

HOUSTON, TX (AP/WOLO) — Crews have extinguished a fire that’s burned for days at a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility.

International Terminals Company says the blaze in Deer Park was extinguished as of 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire began Sunday at the facility southeast of Houston, sending a huge, dark plume of smoke thousands of feet in the air, though officials said air quality remained safe.

ITC says crews will continue to spray foam and water on the storage tanks that caught fire to cool them down and prevent the fire from reigniting.

According to CNN, four tanks at ITC were still burning Tuesday night and seven burned earlier in the day.

The company says steam and smoke will be visible, and the fire could still flare back up.

The tanks that caught fire contained components of gasoline and materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.

Categories: National News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Disney closes $71B deal for Fox entertainment asse...
Mom booked for murder in case of 9-year-old Trinit...
Historic river flooding devastates parts of Midwes...
Court rules Sandy Hook families can sue gunmaker o...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android