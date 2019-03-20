Clergy backs pot: SC faith leaders are calling for medical cannabis legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Several members of the clergy gathered at the State House Wednesday morning urging legislatures to pass medical cannabis law.

In a statement delivered to lawmakers, the group of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim clergy members said they, “object to patients being treated like criminals” and believe “those who could benefit from medical cannabis should have safe, legal, and reliable access to it.”

