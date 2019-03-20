Pain management clinic with offices in SC accused of prescribing unnecessary opioid painkillers

abccolumbiasitestaff,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A pain management clinic with offices in South Carolina is accused of “liberally” prescribing unnecessary opioid painkillers.

The US Justice Department is joining three lawsuits against pain management associates, which has three locations in the upstate for benefiting from over-prescribing additive drugs.

The lawsuits were originally brought by former employees.

An attorney for the clinic’s owner declined to comment.

Categories: Local News, News
Share

Related

Presidential hopeful O’Rourke has sights set...
Lexington District One moves ahead with relocation...
$550 million up for grabs tonight in Powerball lot...
Study: Columbia ranks 14th as one of the fattest c...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android