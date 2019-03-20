Pain management clinic with offices in SC accused of prescribing unnecessary opioid painkillers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A pain management clinic with offices in South Carolina is accused of “liberally” prescribing unnecessary opioid painkillers.

The US Justice Department is joining three lawsuits against pain management associates, which has three locations in the upstate for benefiting from over-prescribing additive drugs.

The lawsuits were originally brought by former employees.

An attorney for the clinic’s owner declined to comment.