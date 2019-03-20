Richland County deputies arrest one of two brothers accused in connection to shots fired call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested one of two brothers in connection with a shots fired call at the 100 block of Manorwood Court on March 10.

Kamron Gibson Brown, 20, was apprehended on Wednesday morning shortly after 7 a.m. from his girlfriend’s residence without incident.

The suspect’s girlfriend, Brieanna Hobson, 19, was taken into custody and is charged with harboring a fugitive.

Gibson-Brown is facing a charge for burglary and malicious injury to property less than $2,000.

On March 15, Richland County deputies responded to a call after 6:30 a.ma. at the 200 block of Saluda River Road.

Upon arriving at the location, they met the victim, Brieanna Hobson, who stated the suspect, Kamron Gibson-Brown, arrived at her apartment demanding to be let in.

Hobson opened the door slightly and he pushed his way inside the dwelling. Once inside he began yelling and then proceeded to throw her Macbook onto the ground causing damage to the laptop.

Hobson reports Gibson-Brown proceeded to throw items in both her bedroom and kitchen areas before leaving the scene.

Kamron’s brother, Karlos Gibson-Brown remains at large.

Karlos Gibson-Brown is facing charges of false information, driving under suspension, unlawful carry of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm stemming from a shooting incident on March 10th.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple shots fired calls just before 11 p.m. at the 100 block of Manorwood Court.

Using vehicle descriptions provided by dispatch, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a light in color, Dodge Durango observed as having a fresh bullet hole. The driver of the vehicle, Karlos Gibson-Brown, was irate.

During the traffic stop, the brother of the driver, Kamron Gibson-Brown, arrived on the scene claiming he had been shot in his lower body and was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Upon searching the vehicle, a loaded firearm was found and turned into evidence.

Karlos Gibson-Brown is still at large. Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.