Majority Whip Clyburn hosting roundtable about Affordable Care Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn and several community leaders held a roundtable discussion to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act.

The discussion was held Thursday at the South Carolina Hospital Association on Center Point Road in Columbia.

The Affordable Care Act was signed into law by President Obama on March 23, 2010.

Participants will discuss the positive developments afforded by the ACA and what needs to be done to strengthen it moving forward.

Participants scheduled to join in on the conversation are:

U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn

Rozalynn Goodwin; VP for Engagement for the South Carolina Hospital Association

Lathran Woodard, CEO of the South Carolina Primary Health Care Association

Sue Berkowitz, Director of South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center

Shelli Quenga, Director of Programs for Palmetto Project

Jack Reeves, Father of daughter with juvenile diabetes

Joel Lourie, President and CEO of Lourie Life & Health and former SC State Senator

Marnie Robinson, Marketing and PR Manager at Brookland Baptist Church