SC winners take home $2M while Powerball jackpot climbs to $625M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – There was no big winner again on Wednesday, but the South Carolina Education Lottery is reporting two tickets worth $2 million and one ticket worth $1 million were sold for last night’s Powerball® drawing that featured an advertised jackpot of just over half-a-billion dollars.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 10-14-50-53-63 with a Powerball of 21.

The $2 million wins were purchased from the QuikTrip #1048 at 9565 Charlotte Hwy. in Indian Land and the Publix Super Markets #1012 at 111 W. Butler Rd. in Mauldin. Skiff LLC at 205 S. Goose Creek Blvd. in Goose Creek sold the $1 million ticket.

Winners of $1 million in four states include Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The drawing on Saturday will be worth $625 million, with a cash payout of $380.6 million.