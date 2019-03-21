SC winners take home $2M while Powerball jackpot climbs to $625M

Kimberlei Davis,

A ticket for the Powerball sits on a counter in a store in New York, Feb. 22, 2017.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – There was no big winner again on Wednesday, but the South Carolina Education Lottery is reporting two tickets worth $2 million and one ticket worth $1 million were sold for last night’s Powerball® drawing that featured an advertised jackpot of just over half-a-billion dollars.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 10-14-50-53-63 with a Powerball of 21.

The $2 million wins were purchased from the QuikTrip #1048 at 9565 Charlotte Hwy. in Indian Land and the Publix Super Markets #1012 at 111 W. Butler Rd. in Mauldin. Skiff LLC at 205 S. Goose Creek Blvd. in Goose Creek sold the $1 million ticket.

Winners of $1 million in four states include Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The drawing on Saturday will be worth $625 million, with a cash payout of $380.6 million.

Categories: Local News, National News, News, State
Share

Related

POTUS 44 picks Duke, UConn to win NCAA Tournament
Columbia encourages residents to unplug for Earth ...
‘Empire’ creator shares cast reaction ...
Majority Whip Clyburn hosting roundtable about Aff...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android