Trump says US will recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

Trump changed decades of U.S. policy with a tweet.

By Meridith McGraw

ABC News – President Donald Trump on Thursday changed decades of U.S. Middle East policy with a tweet, announcing that “After 52 years, it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israeli’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

Trump said the Golan “is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!

After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2019

This major, unexpected announcement comes just days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the White House on Monday and speaks at the pro-Israel AIPAC conference in Washington.

Within minutes, Netanyahu tweeted “Thank You President Trump!”

At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Thank you President Trump! @realDonaldTrump — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 21, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently in Israel meeting with Netanyahu just weeks before a heated Israeli election and the two men were about to hold a news conference.

Netanyahu has repeatedly pressed for the U.S. to recognize Israeli governance in that region. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 six-day Arab-Israeli War.

Netanyahu has since accused Iran of trying to set up a terrorist network from the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.