Woman faces charges after Chihuahuas thrown over fence, husband remains at-large

Elizabeth Taylor Samuel/SCSO

Sumter SPCA Chihuahuas



SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies say a couple was found to be behind the incident where four Chihuahuas were thrown over the fence at Sumter SPCA earlier this month.

Elizabeth Taylor Samuel, 56, of Queen Street in Sumter, is charged with four counts of ill treatment of animals, first offense.

Taylor turned herself in on March 20.

Deputies say surveillance video provided by Sumter SPCA shows Samuel and a codefendant, her husband, drive up to the gate of the property on South Guignard Drive in a sedan at about 7:30 p.m. on March 2.

The video showed two subjects exit the vehicle and showed at least one of the individuals throwing the dogs over the fence, deputies say.

A warrant states Samuel admitted to law enforcement that she assisted her husband in the incident.

Samuel told investigators her husband also plans to turn himself in early next week when he returns to Sumter from working out of town.

Samuel reportedly told investigators she and her husband decided to take the dogs to the SPCA because the animals repeatedly escaped from an enclosure at their residence. She said the dogs were tossed over the fence when they realized the organization was closed that night.

Deputies say two of the dogs died sometime after they were tossed over the SPCA fence when they escaped from the fenced area and ran into

the roadway.

“People need to realize that they cannot treat animals any kind of way,” he said. “They sign up to take care of these animals when they get them and they are in charge of the animals’

health until they are given another proper home.”