Active shooter exercise at USC Sumter and Central Carolina Tech

Kimberlei Davis,

FILE

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – An active shooter drill will be held today on the campuses of the University of South Carolina Sumter and Central Carolina Technical College.

There is no need for alarm.

According to a statement, this is the fifth year year the Sumter Police Department has conducted this training with CCTC and third year with USC Sumter. This training opportunity allows all involved to test the response capabilities of the campuses with local law enforcement.

