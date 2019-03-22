CNN Town Hall with Senator Cory Booker to be held in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – CNN is hosting a televised Democratic Presidential Town Hall with Senator Cory Booker.

The live event moderated by CNN anchor Don Lemon will be held on March 27 at 10 p.m. at the Stevenson Auditorium.

If you’re interested in attending the event, click here.

If you would like to register and submit questions to potentially ask Sen. Booker at the town hall, click here.

In a release SCDP officials say, the form does not automatically register you for the event, nor guarantee you a seat. CNN will contact invitees by email, and you will be given an Eventbrite link to register.

The New Jersey Senator announced his presidential campaign on the first day of Black History Month in February.

Booker is reportedly dating actress and activist Rosario Dawson. Dawson was a fervent support during Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

