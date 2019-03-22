Miniature 2020 candidates are now at supporters’ fingertips

Minifigures to resemble Presidential Candidates

(OYO Toys) Bernie Sanders minifigure.

(OYO Toys) 2020 Presidential Candidates have arrived at OYO Toys.

(OYO Toys) Beto O'Rourke minifigure.

(OYO Toys) Pete Buttigieg minifigure.

(OYO Toys) Cory Booker minifigure.









BY Jacinta Render

ABC News – Miniature versions of 2020 presidential candidates Sen. Cory Booker, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mayor of Southbend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg are available and yes, these are for adults.

But customers will have to wait for female candidates such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand or other candidates.

“Within the next month or so, more candidates will be added to our site,” said Tom Skripps, the CEO of OYO Sports, the company which is selling the Lego-like toys online. “At the moment we do not have female hair for the lady candidates but believe me, they are coming soon.”

The company says they strive to match the figures’ features with the human that inspired the toy.

They even have one of President Donald Trump.

“We have all of the presidents as figures, so we just decided to add the candidates,” Skripps said. “The reality is our world is full of politics and this new addition is great because this allows buyers to be a part of the campaign. This is a very exciting time in our country.”

The company isn’t the only one with designs on political figurines. Marx Toys has miniature statues and Oriental Trading has presidential rubber duckies.