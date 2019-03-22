Toddler struck, killed while crossing Duke Avenue with mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 3-year-old child died from blunt force trauma after being struck by a vehicle while at the intersection of Duke Avenue and Lamar Street on March 21.

Richland County Coroner identified the victim as Jayana Summers.

Columbia Police say Summers’ 23-year-old mother was also injured during the collision and is currently at a local hospital for her serious injuries.

According to investigators with CPD, a Dodge Avenger was traveling eastbound on Duke Avenue as the victims crossed the roadway. When they made it to the other side, the vehicle struck them before crashing into a utility pole.

Police Chief Holbrook said in a statement, “Our hearts break for the family during their tremendous loss. These tragedies weigh heavy on officers and first responders and are especially difficult when they involve children.”

The male driver was detained on scene and the results of a field sobriety test and toxicology tests are pending with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Investigators say, preliminary indicators suggest fatigue may have been a contributing factor in the collision