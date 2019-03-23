Fox News host pulled off air after network condemnation

Pirro made controversial comments about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar this week.

By Mark Osborne

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was yanked off the air a week after she ignited controversy, and earned a rare condemnation from her network, over comments about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The network aired a repeat of the documentary show “Scandalous” instead of Pirro’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” which airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET. Pirro has hosted the show since 2011.

“We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters,” a Fox News spokesperson told ABC News.

The network would not offer further comment and it was not clear when Pirro’s show would return to the air.

In a tweet Sunday morning, President Donald Trump called on Fox News to “bring back” Pirro.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Pirro earned criticism last weekend when she reacted to Omar’s comments on Twitter about Israeli policy toward Palestinians. Omar’s comments have drawn allegations of anti-Semitism from politicians on both sides of the aisle — but also support from a number of Democrats, including presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

Omar, along with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, became the first Muslim women ever elected to Congress last November.

“Think about it: Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran, 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” Pirro said on her show last week. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox News reacted to Pirro’s on-air comments on Monday, releasing a statement: “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Pirro defended herself from accusations that she called Omar, and her choice to wear a hijab, un-American.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” Pirro said in a statement on Monday. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

Omar has not taken Pirro up on the offer.

A number of advertisers — including Allergan, Novo Nordisk, NerdWallet and SHEEX — pulled advertising from Pirro’s show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC News’ Chris Donato and Matt Foster contributed to this report.