18 year old arraigned in hammer, shooting death in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrested a teenager connected to a homicide in February 2018.

Officials say Tyekiva Harvin, 18, was captured Friday, March 22.

According to the Times and Democrat, Harvin appeared in the Orangeburg Municipal Court Saturday for an arraignment hearing on the murder of Bobby Huggins, 68.

Times and Democrat says the judge denied Harvin’s bond, which can be considered by a circuit court judge at a later time.

According to officials, on February 10, Harvin is accused of attacking Huggins with a hammer.

Orangeburg County deputies say an unknown man fatally shot Huggins after the attack.

Authorities say Harvin was homeless at the time.

She is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.