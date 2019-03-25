2nd Parkland teen dies from apparent suicide in less than a week, authorities say

PARKLAND F.L. (ABC News)-A second teen from Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year, has died from an apparent suicide in less than a week, according to authorities.

Officers from the Coral Springs Police Department found the student dead after they were called to a residence Saturday night, Coral Springs Public Information Officer Tyler Reik told ABC News.

The student’s identity was not released.

Police were unable to confirm to ABC News whether the student was enrolled at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the time of the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. Sources told the Miami Herald that the teen was a sophomore at the school.

The death is the second apparent suicide to hit the Parkland community in less than a week. On March 17, former Stoneman Douglas student Sydney Aiello , 19, died at her home in Coconut Creek from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Broward County medical examiner’s office.

Aiello’s mother told CBS Miami station WFOR that she suffered from survivor’s guilt and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Aiello was friends with victim Meadow Pollack, 18, Pollack’s brother, Hunter Pollack, tweeted last week.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.