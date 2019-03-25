End the R-word rally to be held at State House Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Students, teachers, administrators and parents from across the state will gather Tuesday for a rally to end the R-word.

The End the R-word Statehouse rally is an annual event led by a group of student leaders, with and without intellectual disabilities, working together to spread the word about how Special Olympics enriches the lives of our athletes, their families and our thousands of volunteers.

The 10th annual Special Olympics South Carolina End the R-word Statehouse Rally will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Over 2,000 school-aged students, teachers, administrators, parents From 40 schools from around the state will gather to show their support for Special Olympics South Carolina and their commitment to End the R-word.

The program will include entertainment from Unified Champion Schools as well as moving testimonies from inclusive youth leaders. This year’s theme is “Peace, Love and Inclusion”. Schools compete in a banner contest using the theme. Winners will be announced along with a

“Spirit Award”.