SCDMV’s Blythewood branch to close for maintenance

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Blythewood branch and Motor Carrier Services office on Wilson Boulevard will close Friday, April 12 – Friday, April 19, 2019 for scheduled maintenance.

During this time, the SCDMV will not serve customers in either office. The offices are tentatively scheduled to reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Employees will be disbursed throughout surrounding branches to assist with any overflow during the closures.

To find nearby locations and view real-time wait times for all SCDMV branches, visit http://www.scdmvonline.com/Locations.

While there, customers can complete some of the most common transactions at SCDMVonline.com.