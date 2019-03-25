SCDMV’s Blythewood branch to close for maintenance

Kimberlei Davis,

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Blythewood branch and Motor Carrier Services office on Wilson Boulevard will close Friday, April 12 – Friday, April 19, 2019 for scheduled maintenance.

During this time, the SCDMV will not serve customers in either office. The offices are tentatively scheduled to reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Employees will be disbursed throughout surrounding branches to assist with any overflow during the closures.

To find nearby locations and view real-time wait times for all SCDMV branches, visit http://www.scdmvonline.com/Locations.

While there, customers can complete some of the most common transactions at SCDMVonline.com.

Categories: Local News, News, State
Share

Related

Yale rescinds student’s admission in $25 mil...
Georgia frat suspended over racist video
Crash kills one in accident near Percival Road
18 year old arraigned in hammer, shooting death in...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android