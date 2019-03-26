Portions of Two Notch Road shut down due to gas leak

COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO) – Fire officials are asking the public to avoid parts of Two Notch Road due a natural gas line break.

According to a tweet, the Columbia Fire Department said the northbound and southbound lanes in the 3200 block of Two Notch Road are shut down.

