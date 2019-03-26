Unrestrained driver identified in fatal crash in Elgin

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The victim who died as the result of a single vehicle crash Monday has been identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Gary Lee Murphy, 42, was not wearing a seatbelt when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole, Coroner Gary Watts said.

The incident occurred on Percival Road at Sandy Oaks Road in Elgin around 9:30 a.m.

RELATED: Crash kills one in accident near Percival Road

Watts said Murphy died at the scene.

The victim died on the scene as a result of blunt force trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.