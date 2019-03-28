All clear at Pleasant Hill Middle School after evacuation due to small gas leak: Official

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – — A Lexington County middle school was evacuated THursday morning after a teacher notified officials of a gas odor.

Students and teacher has returned inside and the school is back to normal operations.

A spokesperson with Lexington County School District One said Pleasant Hill Middle School teacher thought she smelled gas and immediately notified school administrators.

Fire officials located a small leak of natural gas coming from a flexible supply line to HVAC unit on the roof, officials say.