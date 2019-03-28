Toddler prompting AMBER Alert found, search for suspect continues

Jackson Co., GA (WJCL) —- The Arcade PD has canceled an AMBER alert that was issue Thursday morning for a missing toddler.

According to the AMBER Alert that was sent out Thursday, March 28, 1-year-old Baylee Peeples was abducted by 39-year-old Robert Joseph Peeples. Just after 2 Thursday afternoon the police department says Pebbles dropped Baylee off at a family member’s home in Gwinnett County. The suspected man accused of kidnapping her, is 39 year old Robert Pepples remains on the loose.

Police have described him as a white male, about 5’10″and weighing 187 pounds. Authorities believe he is driving a white GMC Vandura with the Georgia license plate tag RIK1620.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robert Peeples or the white 1993 GMC Vandura with Georgia license tag RIK1620. If you see someone that fits that description you’re asked to contact police immediately.