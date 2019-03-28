Update: Vehicle collision involving a child is blocking Garners Ferry Road

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says the roadway is blocked on the 8200 block of Garners Ferry Road and Old Hopkins Road after a vehicle collision this morning.

According to troopers, around 6:15 a.m., the crash involved three vehicles and injured at least two victims.

Columbia Fire Department says one vehicle carrying one adult female and a male child was travelling east on Garners Ferry Road, when the incident occurred and they later crashed into the embankment.

Firefighters say the child was quickly rescued while the female was extricated and both were later taken to a local hospital.

Highway Patrol is on scene investigating the crash.

