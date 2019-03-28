Women allege each were hit with a bottle to the head during club fight

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two women are charged with second degree assault and battery following a fight at a club that moved to a parking lot.

Both women said they were hit in the back of the head with a bottle, resulting in minor injuries, warrants state.

Deputies say Smith, 22 and Baker, 25 then left the club, in separate vehicles, and drove to a store in the 1000 block of Broad Street and began hitting each other in the parking lot.

Smith and Baker both fell to the ground during this altercation and sustained injuries to their backs and ankles.

Both women were treated at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Deputies say Smith was arrested on March 22 and Baker was arrested on March 23.