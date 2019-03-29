Lexington County woman pleads guilty to collecting $18K worth of insurance payment years after husband’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County woman will serve probation after pleading guilty to insurance fraud.

Brenda M. Leno, 55, will have to pay $18,000 of restitution to Constitutional Life Insurance Company for collecting on benefits not due to her following her husband’s death in January of 2014.

She plead guilty to requesting payments from the insurance company between February 1, 2014 and February 22, 2016

During one incident, Attorney General Alan Wilson said, Leno requested payment in 2015 by telephone and said that her husband, James Thames, was sitting with her at their Lexington County home so he could give the representative permission to talk with her.

A male got on the phone and spoke with the representative and when asked for a policy number, date of birth, and last 4 numbers of the deceased’s social security number, the male caller provided this information.

The person on the phone was co-defendant William Jackson Johnson, Wilson said.

Leno’s was sentenced to 18 months which was suspended to 5 years probation.