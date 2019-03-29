(ABC News)- Two people have died in separate incidents at the Grand Canyon this week, including a tourist who fell 1,000 feet into the canyon while attempting to take photos.

The man fell early Thursday near Eagle Point at Grand Canyon West, an area that is also home to the popular Skywalk attraction. His body was recovered by helicopter later in the day and will be sent to a local medical examiner.

The man was identified as a visitor from Hong Kong in his 50s, who was part of a tour group visiting the area. His name has not been released, Grand Canyon West spokesman David Leibowitz said, according to the Associated Press.