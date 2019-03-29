Springfield Police Chief, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies among officers charged with taking bribes to falsify immigration documents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Nine law enforcement officers were indicted Friday in federal court on visa fraud and drug charges.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s office, one of the alleged schemes in the indictment involved fraudulent U Nonimmigrant Visas also known as U-Visas, which were set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse as a result of a crime.

According to the indictment, four officers helped individuals obtain fraudulent U-Visas by taking bribes for fraudulent certifications and creating fraudulent incident reports indicating that aliens were victims of crimes.

The officers are accused of taking the bribes in exchange for protecting methamphetamine and cocaine or the proceeds of drug trafficking.

Those charged are:

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carolyn Colter Franklin

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nathaniel Miller Shazier

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stanley Lavalle Timmons

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy James Albert Tucker

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Willie Paul David Rogers

Springfield Police Department Chief Lacra Sharod Jenkins

Springfield Police Department Officer Allan Hunter, Jr.

Saurabhkumar Patel of Orangeburg and Tarang Patel of Newport, Kentucky.