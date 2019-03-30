USC confirms death of student, CPD investigation continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A University of South Carolina student is now reported dead after she was reported missing by Columbia Police.

In a statement, President Harris Pastides said ” It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death.”

The university will offer counseling for students from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

As our community comes together to process this tragic week, our counseling center will open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today. https://t.co/AXOr4kvEXl — USC Student Health (@UofSCshs) March 30, 2019

