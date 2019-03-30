USC confirms death of student, CPD investigation continues

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A University of South Carolina student is now reported dead after she was reported missing by Columbia Police.

In a statement, President Harris Pastides said ” It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death.”

READ PASTIDES’ STATEMENT

RELATED: CPD searching for missing 21-year-old UofSC student

The university will offer counseling for students from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

