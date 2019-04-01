Anthony Hamilton, Tamar Braxton and Ginuwine to headline R&B Fest at CLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Get ready for a night of soulful music when the Columbia R&B Fest comes to Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, June 30. The concert features R&B hitmakers Anthony Hamilton, Tamar Braxton, Jagged Edge, 112, Ginuwine and Silk.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at Noon at ticketmaster.com, the ticketmaster App and also at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

ABOUT ANTHONY HAMILTON:

Anthony Hamilton, a GRAMMY® Award winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, has achieved global sales of over 50 million albums. Hamilton rose to fame with his platinum-selling second studio album Comin’ from Where I’m From (2003), which featured the title track single “Comin’ from Where I’m From” and the follow-up “Charlene”. The Charlotte, North Carolina native notably performed for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle in 2016.

ABOUT TAMAR BRAXTON:

As a singer, songwriter, and television personality, Tamar Braxton is best known by the commercial success of hit R&B single “Love and War” in 2012. Braxton rose to fame with her sisters in the 1990s with the R&B group The Braxtons. She later gained reality fame on the WE TV series Braxton Family Values.

ABOUT JAGGED EDGE:

Jagged Edge is an R&B group featuring lead singers, identical twins Brandon and Brian Casey, Kyle Norman, and Richard Wingo. Their mainstream recording career began with the single “The Way That You Talk”. With their biggest hit singles being “Let’s Get Married” and “Where the Party At”, they have had great success with albums reaching from gold to double platinum status.

ABOUT GINUWINE:

Ginuwine is a singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. He signed to Epic Records as a solo artist in the mid-1990s and released a number of multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles. Ginuwine’s commercial success allowed him to become one of R&B’s top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

ABOUT 112:

112 (pronounced “one-twelve”) is an R&B quartet from Atlanta, Georgia. They are known for their successful late 90s and early 2000s hits such as “Only You”, “Anywhere” and the Grammy Award-nominated single, “Peaches & Cream”. The group was featured in the Grammy Award Winning song “I’ll Be Missing You” with Sean Combs and Faith Evans.

ABOUT SILK:

As an R&B group formed in Atlanta, GA, Silk is best known for their hit singles, “Freak Me”, and “Happy Days” from their debut album, Lose Control. The group, discovered by Keith Sweat, quickly reached double platinum status with another hit from Lose Control, “Girl U For Me”. After the single “Freak Me” was released, it wasn’t long before it reached number-one on the US Billboard Hot 100.