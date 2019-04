COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A retail staple in many communities is closing its door after years of underperforming.

Dollar Tree Inc. will close down nearly 400 Family Dollar stores in 2019 as the company looks to “reposition.”

The retail company’s financial woes allegedly stem from their $8.5 billion purchase of Family Dollar back in 2015.

According to CNN, 120 locations shuttered in 2018 with 390 more to close in this year.