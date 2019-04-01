Raniya Wright’s family announces ‘celebration of life’ Wednesday in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, SC (WCIV) — Family of Raniya Wright has announced service arrangements for the girl, coming a week after the 10-year-old’s death.

The Wright family says it will have a “celebration of life” for Raniya at noon Wednesday. The location will be Saints Center Ministries on Colson Street in Walterboro.

“(Raniya’s mother) and her family wish to thank everyone for the many thoughts, prayers, and expressions of kindness that have been extended to them during this difficult time,” attorneys with the Pizzaro Law Firm said upon announcing the service Monday morning. “They ask for your continued prayers of comfort.”

Wright’s attorneys say the family has been provided no new details from authorities related to the fight at Forest Hills Elementary School March 25. Raniya and another child were reportedly involved in a classroom fight.

“Parents are required to send their children to school,” Wright family attorneys said. “Ashley Wright (Raniya’s mother) … trusted the school to keep Raniya safe from harm. She trusted the school to protect Raniya.”

Authorities say Wright was rendered unconscious after the fight, leading to a 2-day hospitalization before her death on Wednesday, March 27. Officials still have not released a cause of death or results of an autopsy performed Friday, March 29.

Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland said Friday the ongoing investigation into Wright’s death may take weeks to complete.