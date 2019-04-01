With you, For South Carolina: Tigers lend support to rival Gamecocks in wake of student death

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – In post A on social media, the Student Government Association at Clemson University offered support to the University of South Carolina family as they mourn the tragic death of a student.

The two school’s have a longstanding athletic rivalry, but they stand united in what police say was the brutal murder of Samantha Josephson sometime during the early morning hours of March 30.

Police say Josephson’s body was found by turkey hunters in Clarendon County.

Josephson got into the car of Nathaniel Rowland after she mistakenly took him for her Uber driver, police say.

Rowland is in custody.

The student body offered its support in a Facebook post writing: ….”You are all in our thoughts and prayers as you grieve the loss of your fellow Gamecock and friend…”