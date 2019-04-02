Illuminated signage for rideshares bill inspired by Samantha Josephson

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One lawmaker plans to file legislation that would require rideshares to have illuminated signage after Samantha Josephson’s death.

Samantha Josephson. Courtesy: Seymour Josephson/Facebook

According to the Free Times, Democratic State Representative Seth Rose says he plans to file the “Samantha Josephson Law” on Tuesday.

Rose says the current law states that illuminated signage is optional for services like Uber and Lyft, but his proposal would make it mandatory.

Republican Representative Micha Caskey plans to co-sponsor the bill.

This comes after Columbia Police say Josephson was killed by suspect Nathaniel Rowland when she went into a car she likely thought was her Uber last weekend.

Rowland is charged with murder and kidnapping and is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Child Abuse Prevention Month kicked off at Governo...
Lexington man arrested in North Carolina for multi...
Pedestrian killed in a truck collision on SC 215 a...
Highway Patrol: 11 year old was hit by a car on Lo...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android