Illuminated signage for rideshares bill inspired by Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One lawmaker plans to file legislation that would require rideshares to have illuminated signage after Samantha Josephson’s death.

According to the Free Times, Democratic State Representative Seth Rose says he plans to file the “Samantha Josephson Law” on Tuesday.

Rose says the current law states that illuminated signage is optional for services like Uber and Lyft, but his proposal would make it mandatory.

Republican Representative Micha Caskey plans to co-sponsor the bill.

This comes after Columbia Police say Josephson was killed by suspect Nathaniel Rowland when she went into a car she likely thought was her Uber last weekend.

Rowland is charged with murder and kidnapping and is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.