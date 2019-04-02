Lexington County duo arrested after drugs found in stolen car from Ohio

Rozalynd Clare Cawood, 42, is charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic AND Michael Jeremy Knox, 39, is charged with driving under suspension-third offense. LCSD

Michael Jeremy Knox/LCSD

Rozalynd Clare Cawood/LCSD





LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man and a woman after they say crystal meth was found in a stolen car the pair were in during a traffic stop.

Rozalynd Clare and Michael Jeremy Knox were reportedly riding in a car that did not have a license plate.

The car came back aS stolen from Ohio, deputies say.

Cawood, 42, is charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic and Knox, 39, is charged with driving under suspension-third offense.

Along with the crystal meth, deputies say they found drug paraphernalia under the passenger seat.

Cawood and Knox are being held in the Lexington Count Detention Center while they await a bond hearing.