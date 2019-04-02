ABC NEWS – Police in North Dakota are investigating the death of four people whose bodies were discovered at a business Monday morning as potential homicides.

The bodies of three males and one female were discovered at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan around 7:30 a.m., according to the Mandan Police Department.

The bodies have not yet been positively identified, but all of the victims were adults.

Mandan is located near the Missouri River and has a population of about 22,000, ABC Minneapolis affiliate KSTP reported.

The business, a family-owned company that services commercial and residential properties in the area, is located in a somewhat isolated location, according to the local station.

The case is being treated as a homicide investigation, police said in a statement. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting.

Authorities do not believe the public is in danger, and think the killings were an isolated incident.