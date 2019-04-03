4 Penn State fraternity brothers sentenced for pledge’s hazing death

(ABC News)- Four former Pennsylvania State University fraternity brothers have been sentenced in connection with the death of a pledge during a booze-soaked hazing ritual two years ago.

Luke Visser, Joseph Sala, Joshua Kurczewski and Michael Bonattuci, former members of the Penn State chapter of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, were sentenced on Tuesday by a judge in Centre County Court in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, courthouse sources told ABC News. All four had previously pleaded guilty tohazing-related charges stemming from the February 2017 death of 19-year-old sophomore Timothy Piazza.

“There’s still a long road ahead of us,” Piazza’s father, Jim Piazza, told ABC News in an interview Tuesday.

Visser received two to six months in jail and three years of probation. Sala was sentenced to three to 10 months of house arrest plus two years of probation. Kurczewski received to three to nine months in jail and one year of probation. Bonatucci was sentenced to one to six months in jail plus one year of probation. They also were ordered to pay fines and perform community service, sources told ABC News.