Lawsuit targets social services years after boy found handcuffed to porch

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lawsuit is targeting social services departments in two counties and an ex-employee in a case of child abuse ABC affiliate WSOC has covered for years.

In 2013, a foster child was found handcuffed to a porch in Union County with a dead chicken around his neck.

The child’s foster mom was former Union County Department of Social Services supervisor Wanda Sue Larson.

The current guardian of that child is suing Union County and Gaston County’s DSS and Larson for the abuse he suffered.

The civil suit filed Tuesday claims there were “multiple missed opportunities that the defendants had to discover the abuse and neglect of children in the Larson-Harper foster home.”

The suit demands a jury trial and is asking for damages from all three defendants.