Soon it will cost you a little more to binge watch your favorite shows on Netflix

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Netflix raising prices for US customers over the next billing cycle.

According to CNN, the streaming service will increase plan pricing for customers in the United States by $1 to $2 over the next billing cycle. The price hikes were originally announced in January and email reminders were sent to customers this week.

Subscribers can expect to pay $9 for the basic plan, $13 for the standard plan that allows HD streaming on two devices and $16 for its premium plan.

CNN reports the price increase will help fund the addition of more television shows and movies. Netflix has been investing heavily in original content, budgeting $8 billion for new shows and movies last year alone. The strategy seems to be paying off, with the streaming service winning three Academy Awards in February and 23 Emmys in 2018.