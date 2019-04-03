Talking trash: Zero Tolerance for Litter campaign kickoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Zero Tolerance for Litter is an annual event uniting all law enforcement officers in a dual-mission campaign to enforce state and local litter laws and to educate the public on the effects of litter in our communities.

Hosted by the South Carolina Litter Control Association and PalmettoPride, representatives from each organization and other guest speakers will update the State on enforcement efforts underway in South Carolina.

Those who spoke at Wednesday’s kickoff were:

SC Litter Control Association

SCLCA Award to Rep. Jeff Johnson

House Resolution, Rep Johnson

Senate Resolution, Senator Campbell

PalmettoPride Champion award to Ryan Loguzzo

Litter Task Force Grant awards

Keep South Carolina Beautiful Announcements

Roy Costner, Pickens County Council Chair