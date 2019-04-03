Talking trash: Zero Tolerance for Litter campaign kickoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Zero Tolerance for Litter is an annual event uniting all law enforcement officers in a dual-mission campaign to enforce state and local litter laws and to educate the public on the effects of litter in our communities.
Hosted by the South Carolina Litter Control Association and PalmettoPride, representatives from each organization and other guest speakers will update the State on enforcement efforts underway in South Carolina.
Those who spoke at Wednesday’s kickoff were:
SC Litter Control Association
SCLCA Award to Rep. Jeff Johnson
House Resolution, Rep Johnson
Senate Resolution, Senator Campbell
PalmettoPride Champion award to Ryan Loguzzo
Litter Task Force Grant awards
Keep South Carolina Beautiful Announcements
Roy Costner, Pickens County Council Chair