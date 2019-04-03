US investigates seizure risk with e-cigarettes

(ABC News) – The FDA says it’s investigating reports of people suffering seizures after using e-cigarettes.

The federal agency issued a public notice, today saying it’s identified 35 such cases of seizures after vaping between 20-10 and early this year. Most of the seizures involved young people.

The FDA says seizures are a known possible side effect of nicotine poisoning but emphasized that it has not determined a definitive link between seizures and vaping.