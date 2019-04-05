Active shooter drill at Dent Middle School

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia has confirmed with that there is an active shooter drill happening at Dent Middle School.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says there is no cause for concern.

