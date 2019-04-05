Before you open that can of Hunt’s tomato paste – be sure in doesn’t have mold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Before you make dinner, check your pantry – some cans of tomato paste could have mold.

Six ounce cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste (No Salt Added) is being recalled due to the possibility of mold.

Congara, the company that makes the product said that after the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold.

The recalled cans have a best by date of Oct. 16, 2020 and an Item UPC of 00-0-27000-38807-5. No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by the recall.

Consumers are advised to either throw away the product or return it to the store they originally bought it from. Anyone with questions can call Conagra at 1-888-280-0301 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit https://www.hunts.com.