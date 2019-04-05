Baby, born without skin, on life support

Ja'bari Gray was born on January 1, 2019 with a rare condition. He was born without skin from the neck down. His mother, Priscilla Maldonado, says doctors told her there is nothing more they can do to help him. He remains on life support. (Photos provided by Maldonado family)

by Ariana Lubelli, SBG San Antonio via WCIV

Priscilla Maldonado, 25, had what seemed to be a normal, healthy pregnancy. However, when her baby was born, doctors quickly realized something was seriously wrong.

“It was just completely silent. You know, you expect people to be happy after you have a baby and I had no idea until they put me in a room and explained what was going on,” said Maldonado describing the moments after she gave birth to her son.

Ja’bari Gray was born Jan. 1, 2019 without skin from the neck down.

“I was just confused, lost. I didn’t know what was going on. What was going to happen,” said Maldonado.

Doctors later told her Ja’bari has a severe case of a rare skin disease known as Aplasia Cutis.

“They said this is the third case in the United States. They don’t know how to treat it. They’re treating it as burns,” said Maldonado.

He remains on life support and Maldonado says doctors have told her there is nothing more they can do.

“Now it came down to where they just want us to go ahead and disconnect him when we feel comfortable because he’s in too much pain and suffering right now. I just want my baby to be home and be normal and be able to hold your baby,” said Maldonado.

The family is now planning funeral arrangements and trying to pay for medical bills.