Family of fifth grader who died after a school fight demands answers Apr 7, 2019 11:39 PM EDT ABC News, The relatives of 10-year-old Raniya Wright break their silence and demand answers about her death. Categories: Local News, National News, News, State ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated 2 South Carolina men charged with killing, burying... South Carolina university student dies at off-camp... Netflix teases upcoming Beyonce special ‘Hom... Father arrested after allegedly beating 5-year-old...