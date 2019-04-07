Family of fifth grader who died after a school fight demands answers

ABC News,

The relatives of 10-year-old Raniya Wright break their silence and demand answers about her death.

Categories: Local News, National News, News, State
Share

Related

2 South Carolina men charged with killing, burying...
South Carolina university student dies at off-camp...
Netflix teases upcoming Beyonce special ‘Hom...
Father arrested after allegedly beating 5-year-old...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android