EXCLUSIVE: Mother of 10 year old Raniya Wright speaks out

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The heartbroken mother, who’s daughter died after a fight in her fifth-grade classroom says the school failed to protect her daughter, 10 year old Raniya Wright.

More than a week later her mother says officials still have not explained what happened.

animate exclusive. She sat down with ABC’s Zachary Kiesch for an exclusive interview.